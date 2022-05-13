Jeneration J’s 4th Annual Raise Your Voice 4 Peace Youth Vocal Competition Returns to the GRAMMY Museum Saturday, May 14
Several celebrities expected to attend, walk carpet, give interviews and support the message of peace.
Event supports youth in an authentic way and spread messages of hope in a universal language that everyone understands, music. Several celebrities confirmed to attend and spread the message of peace!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who:
— Jeneration J/Jenesse Center
Jeneration J, the youth division of Jenesse Center domestic violence intervention and prevention program. Hosted by 2018 winner Shaylin “Shaylin B” Becton and first place finalist Jabez “Jabez Tha King” Byrd, the top 5 finalists Tianey Jaeh, Hannah Rose Stubbs, Drew Olivia Tillman, Kuper Walker and Saira Whitfield, will compete live on stage at the GRAMMY Museum. The panel of judges for this year's vocal competition is an illustrious group, including Adam Weissler/On Air Music Correspondent, Extra TV, A&R executive LaToya Lee, recording artist Alex Ritchie, VIBE R&B reporter Mya Abraham/VIBE R&B reporter and performance coach KJ Rose.
The SOLD OUT event will draw more than 14 celebrity guests to attend and support! Many are available for arrivals and interviews to spread the message of hope and peace.
This year, RYV4P will honor five individuals who have used their influence to inspire youth: Jildy T is a philanthropist, recording artist, and producer who has been instrumental in launching and co-sponsoring the competition; Issac Ryan Brown, co-star of Disney’s “Raven’s Home,” has supported the RYV4P since its inception and hosted the event in 2019 and 2020; Kheris Rogers, who co-hosted the 2020 competition, is a model and singer who runs the “Flexin In My Complexion” anti-bullying campaign and clothing line that has gained the support of Lupita Nyong’o, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alicia Keys;Jennifer Aguillon, 2x Emmy Award-winning Senior Producer with EXTRA and longtime Jenesse Center and Jeneration J advocate; and Nadia Charles, Jenesse University Ambassador, former Jeneration J President and Pepperdine University freshman.
What:
The 4th Annual RAISE YOUR VOICE 4 PEACE (#RYV4P) vocal competition for youth
Ages 13-18. The panel will select the winner who will receive a $3,000 prize. The other finalists will each receive $500. The contestants will perform music that advocates peace and hope. The purpose of the event is to support youth in an authentic way and spread messages of hope in a universal language that everyone understands, music.
When:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Arrivals/Photo ops/Pre show 6:00 - 7:45pm (MEDIA INVITED)
Show 8pm/(MEDIA MAY FILM ISSAC RYAN BROWN PERFORMANCE @ 8:40pm)
Where:
GRAMMY Museum, 800 W Olympic Blvd, Ste. A245, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Info:
RYV4P will stream virtually on Jeneration J’s YouTube page on Tuesday, May 17th at 7pm PST.
Special Note:
Organizers request guests wear masks and recommend guests attend only if they are fully vaccinated and/or have a negative covid test within the past 24 hours.
Contacts:
Billy Johnson Jr.billy@mediaandrepertoire.com 213-215-4765
Jeanine Taylor jeanine@jcec.com 213-399-5301 (text only please)
Jeanine Taylor
JCEC Public Relations
+1 213-399-5301
jeanine@jcec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Issac Ryan Brown Raise Your Voice 4 Peace 2022 Promo