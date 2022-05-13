Submit Release
Lehigh County: US 22 Ramp Work

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  South Whitehall Twp. Road name:  US 22 Interchanges Between:  - and - Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  There will be various ramp closures at the US 22 Interchanges with Cedar Crest Boulevard, 15th Street, and MacArthur Road. Work occurs from 7 PM to 6 AM. This work is part of the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones.

Detour Schedule is as follows -

05/15 & 05/16 - Cedar Crest Boulevard Interchange 05/17 - 05/19 - Cedar Crest Boulevard & MacArthur Road Interchanges

Detours -

(Cedar Crest Interchange) Cedar Crest Boulevard to US 22 West - Utilizes Ramps to US 22 East to 15th Street Interchange to US 22 West; US 22 West to Cedar Crest Boulevard - Utilizes US 22 West to PA 309 Interchange to US 22 East to Cedar Crest Boulevard Exit; US 22 East to Cedar Crest Boulevard - Utilizes US 22 East to 15th Street Interchange to US 22 West to Cedar Crest Boulevard Exit; Cedar Crest Boulevard to US 22 East - Utilizes Ramps to US 22 West to PA 309 Interchange to US 22 East.

(15th Street Interchange)

US 22 East to 15th Street - Utilizes US 22 East to PA 145 Interchange to US 22 West to 15th Street Interchange; 15th Street to US 22 East - Utilizes Ramps to US 22 West to Cedar Crest Boulevard Interchange to US 22 East; US 22 West to 15th Street - Utilizes US 22 West to Cedar Crest Boulevard Interchange to US 22 East to 15th Street Interchange; 15th Street to US 22 West - Utilizes Ramps to US 22 East to PA 145 Interchange to US 22 West.

(PA 145/MacArthur Road)

US 22 East to PA 145 - Utilizes US 22 East to Fullerton Avenue Interchange to US 22 West to PA 145 Exit; PA 145 South to US 22 East - Utilizes Ramp to US 22 West to 15th Street Exit to US 22 East; US 22 West to PA 145 - Utilizes US 22 West to 15th Street Exit to US 22 East to PA 145 Interchange.

 

Start date:  5/15/22 Est completion date:  5/19/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

