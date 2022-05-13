Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Kevin Rollin to the Board of Optometry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kevin Rollin to the Board of Optometry.

Kevin Rollin

Rollin, of Sebastian, is a Partner at Napier and Rollin, PLLC. He currently serves on the Indian River County Environmental Control Hearing Board and is a member of the Vero Beach Rotary Club, the Indian River County Bar Association, and the Florida Academy of Collaborative Group. Rollin earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and juris doctor from Mercer University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

