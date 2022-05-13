Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE // FATAL FIRE IN VESTIGATION // ROYALTON BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B2001875

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: May 12, 2022 – Time of Call: 2023 hours

LOCATION: Jones Mountain Road Rochester, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of family

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12, 2022 at approximately 2023 hours The Vermont State Police were notified of an untimely death by the Rochester Fire Department.  The fire department discovered a deceased male in the woods while they were extinguishing a wildland fire on Jones Mountain Road in Rochester.

 

The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification.  The results of the autopsy are pending.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene on May 13, 2022 to conduct an origin and cause examination.  That scene examination revealed that the deceased was located in the woods approximately 200 yards east of a homestead.  It appears the deceased had been attempting to suppress the fire by himself.  There is no indication that the fire was the result of direct human involvement and does not appear to be a criminal event. 

 

Approximately 2 – 3 acres of woodland had been burned in the fire and was successfully extinguished by the fire department. 

 

As more information becomes available it will be released to the public.

 

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at (802)234-9933.

 

 

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

 

