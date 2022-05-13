Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,535 in the last 365 days.

2022-05-13 12:54:50.02 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Nixa

2022-05-13 12:54:50.02

Story Photo

Casey’s General Store, 1894 N. Highway CC in Nixa, sold a winning Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000. The prize was claimed in the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on April 20.   "$100,000 Break The Bank" is a $5 game with more than $2.8 million in unclaimed prizes.  

In FY21, players in Christian County won more than $11.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commission and bonuses, and more than $2.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

You just read:

2022-05-13 12:54:50.02 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Nixa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.