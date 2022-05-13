2022-05-13 12:54:50.02 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Nixa

2022-05-13 12:54:50.02

Casey’s General Store, 1894 N. Highway CC in Nixa, sold a winning Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000. The prize was claimed in the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on April 20. "$100,000 Break The Bank" is a $5 game with more than $2.8 million in unclaimed prizes.

In FY21, players in Christian County won more than $11.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commission and bonuses, and more than $2.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.