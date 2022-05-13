Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of May 9

The 2022 legislative session has come to a close with several of my priorities now on the governor’s desk for his consideration. The past four and a half months have been quite hectic, but — despite setbacks at times — I believe we were able to pass sensible legislation that will benefit Missourians for years to come.

Some of these measures include House Bill 2168, which relates to insurance. We were able to put language on this bill that extends the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund expiration date from the end of 2025 to Dec. 31, 2030. House Bill 1878 also awaits action from the governor. This is our election integrity bill that includes language requiring voters to show a valid photo ID in order to vote. The legislation also includes additional provisions designed to secure our elections. House Bill 1606 includes flexibility in determining salaries for some county officeholders. It also allows a county collector to hold an auction of lands with delinquent property taxes through electronic media at the same time as said auction is held in-person.

Most importantly, we passed a balanced budget ahead of the deadline again this year. Fiscal Year 2023 will start on July 1.

I will continue to update you on legislation throughout the summer. It is an honor to serve the great citizens of the 28th Senatorial District as your state senator.

I also want to take this opportunity to say “thank you” to my incredible staff. I truly could not have done it without you!

Senator Crawford presented a resolution to Marvin Manring. Marvin will retire on July 30, 2022, from the Stockton School District after 37 years of teaching.