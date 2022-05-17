Mars Addiction Partners with Gudulab for Limited Edition Design Pattern
Created in Madrid, Spain, this limited edition box pattern design reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mars Addiction, a newly launched sustainable wellness brand dedicated to improving skin at the cellular level, today announces its exclusive collaboration with Gudulab in Madrid, Spain. Coming together to create a limited edition box design pattern, the partnership reflects Mars Addiction’s innovative commitment to sustainability.
Gudulab, which is led by Carmen Jiménez, an art director and illustrator with years of experience working for fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, employs a “slow” way of design to ensure each print is infused with both passion and meticulous detail
“Designing these prints and packaging was so much fun, I enjoyed the whole process. The prints were created based on hand carved rubber stamps, and this artisanal process was in support of Mars Addiction’s commitment to sustainability.” Carmen Jiménez said. “Space, natural, and abstract elements merged to create a modern, fun, and unexpected pattern.”
This partnership ties closely into Mars Addiction’s sustainability mission, as the collectible packaging is created with sustainably sourced, 100% recyclable material. Every part of the brand’s packaging, from the boxes to the vessels themselves, are completely recyclable, and Mars Addiction also uses sustainably sourced ingredients and works to regenerate ecosystems around the world. Influencers receiving these custom boxes will also be receiving Love Times Infinity, the brand’s summer-ready niacinamide moisturizer, now available at www.marsaddictioninc.com.
Shraddha Chaugule, PhD
Founder and CEO, Mars Addiction
+1 858-999-6397
sschaugule@marsaddictioninc.com