Mars Addiction Launches Today, Introduces Innovative Skincare

The brand sets out to redefine skincare through clinically effective, sustainable formulas.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mars Addiction , a new sustainable wellness brand dedicated to improving skin at the cellular level, today announces its formal launch.

Leveraging powerful ingredients and innovative formulas, the brand’s clinically effective, evidence-based products draw on science to protect and support skin. “We are ready to change the way the world thinks about skincare,” said Dr. Shraddha Chaugule, Founder and CEO of Mars Addiction. “We have a research and design philosophy centered on sustainability and the use of high-quality natural and clinical ingredients. The result – clean, effective, and super safe skincare that you can trust – works at the cellular level, and is designed to support even the most sensitive of skin types.”

The brand’s deep commitment to sustainability is evident at every touchpoint, setting it apart from others in the industry. Each ingredient, from Ayurvedic turmeric and neem to superfood extracts like peach, is sourced sustainably with the utmost care for the earth. Even squalene, an ingredient typically produced using shark liver in many skincare products, is alternatively derived from olive oil and sugarcane.

Mars Addiction launches with their summer-ready, hydrating product, Love Times Infinity, a peach, dewy, glow, niacinamide moisturizer infused with superfoods and other evidence-based ingredients like plant-based squalene and PCA (a natural moisturizing factor), combined with Ayurvedic turmeric and neem to protect, hydrate, and nourish skin. Formulated for intense skin hydration and to boost skin’s immunity, fight against environmental stressors, and reduce hyperpigmentation, this clinically effective and sustainable product is available online at www.marsaddictioninc.com. More disruptive skincare and functional cosmetics products, such as a serum-infused blush with patented green technology that’s better than retinol, will be added to the line in the coming months.

