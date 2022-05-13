Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Representative Cord Byrd as Secretary of State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Representative Cord Byrd as Florida’s Secretary of State. Rep. Byrd, a Jacksonville attorney, has been a staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates. Representative Byrd has served in the Florida House of Representatives since 2016.

“Cord Byrd has been an ally of freedom and democracy in the Florida Legislature, and I am confident he will carry that mission forward as Secretary of State,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I look forward to his successes ensuring Florida’s elections remain safe, secure and well-administered.”

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida has led the way on election security and preserving freedom for its residents,” said Representative Cord Byrd. “As Secretary of State, I will make sure Florida continues to have secure elections and that we protect the freedom of our citizens in the face of big-tech censorship and ever-growing cybersecurity threats.”

Over the past six years in the Florida House, Rep. Byrd served all six years on the Public Integrity and Elections Committee, including two years as vice chair. During his time in the Florida Legislature, Rep. Byrd has sponsored a number of bills that will protect freedom in Florida, including:

Sponsoring legislation banning Sanctuary Cities in Florida;

Sponsoring legislation requiring the use of E-Verify in Florida;

Sponsoring HB 1 in 2021, the most pro-law enforcement legislation in the nation;

Sponsoring legislation establishing the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Florida; and

Sponsoring HB 1297, improving Florida’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

