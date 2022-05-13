Media Advisory: Larry Sharpe in NYC - Candidate for Governor Holds Event in the Lower East side of Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [New York, NY] — Tonight, on Friday May 13th at 7PM, Larry Sharpe will be holding a campaign event at the Sour Mouse. The location is 110 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002. Candidate for US Senate, Thomas Quiter, will also be in attendance.

The Facebook Event says: “Former Marine, current businessman, educator, nationally syndicated podcaster, husband and father, Larry Sharpe is the only candidate in New York electoral history to have campaigned personally in all 62 counties of the state, a feat which has been dubbed, "running the Full Sharpe." Based in Queens, Larry Sharpe will address Downstate concerns and field press inquiries. No admission fee, but come prepared to order refreshments and snacks. Entrance on Delancey Street, then downstairs to lower level.”

###

Thomas Daniel Quiter is a 2022 candidate for US Senate. In 2020, he ran for New York State Senate against Republican Incumbent Fred Akshar. To learn more, visit thomasquiter.us.

