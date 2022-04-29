US Senate Candidate Thomas Quiter Attends 420 Memorial & Celebration with NY-14 Congressional Candidate Jonathan Howe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30th, Congressional candidate Jonathan Howe is hosting an event titled “NY 420: "Better Late Than Never" Celebration/Memorial” at Rikers Island Bridge. As a lifelong advocate for cannabis, US Senate candidate, Thomas Daniel Quiter, was invited to attend and speak.

The Facebook event text reads as follows: “The War on Drugs, especially the criminalization of cannabis, has done untold damage to our city for generations, especially among the most vulnerable and marginalized among us. New York finally began the process of legalizing cannabis last year, a full 25 years after California, and a full 50 years after the Libertarian Party included ending prohibition on its first ever party platform. Better late than never.

“We will gather at the intersection across from the Rikers Island Bridge sign in East Elmhurst, Queens, and will have a short memorial to all those lives destroyed on the other side of that bridge for simple possession of cannabis. The memorial will conclude with the planting of seeds of hope around the area. Following the memorial, we will celebrate the end of prohibition starting at 4:20 by exercising those rights we have reclaimed!”

Next weekend, Thomas Quiter will attend the NYC Cannabis Parade, on Saturday May 7th.

Thomas Daniel Quiter is a 2022 candidate for US Senate. In 2020, he ran for New York State Senate against Republican Incumbent Fred Akshar. To learn more, visit thomasquiter.us.