Survey on vocational training 2021

MACAU, May 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 52 institutions offering vocational training courses in 2021. A total of 1,436 courses were organised, an increase of 6.9% year-on-year. Total number of participants rose by 3.4% to 63,361.

Analysed by course type, Business & Administration courses had the highest number of participants, at 18,819 (29.7% of total); meanwhile, there were 7,917 participants (12.5%) in Tourism & Leisure courses and 4,315 participants (6.8%) in Information & Communication Technology courses. Number of participants in Arts & Design courses surged by 61.7% year-on-year and that in Hotel & Catering Services courses grew by 56.9%. On the other hand, number of participants in Language courses showed a decrease of 41.3%.

Vocational training courses organised for enterprises or institutions increased by 0.3% year-on-year to 660, accounting for over 45% of the total. Yet, number of participants dropped by 1.9% to 32,953. Most of them took Business & Administration courses, at 34.9% (11,500), followed by Tourism & Leisure courses, at 18.2% (5,982), and Language courses, at 9.3% (3,053).

Survey on Vocational Training collects statistical information on course types and participants from institutions that offers vocational training courses, with the aim to understand the provision of and resident participation in vocational training in Macao.