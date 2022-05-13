Traffic Pattern Changes for Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation Work on Interstate 70 and Route 30 in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Cottle's Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will change traffic patterns on Interstate 70 and Route 30 on Monday, May 16 in East Providence Township, Bedford County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will be performing pre-cast slab installation operations. During daylight hours, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., there will be lane closures on I-70 and Route 30. Then the I-70 Eastbound lanes will be closed between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Traffic will be detoured using Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route 70. This work will take place until Friday, May 20.

Overall work for the 2022 construction season will consist of: the placement of pre-cast concrete slabs, milling and paving of I-70, construction of Route 30 to I-70 on-ramp, concrete lane reconstruction on I-70, additional lane of Route 30 through Breezewood, geopolymer pipe lining, curb and gutter along the Route 30/I-70 on-ramp, new signage for I-70 and Route 30, rehabilitation of Route 30 WB going out of Breezewood, new traffic signals at intersection of Route 30 and I-70, on I-70 WB construction of new straight lane to Sheetz and left turning lane to west, re-configuration of the Sheetz entrance, new drainage on I-70 EB/WB, installation of new ROW fence on EB/WB I-70, median tree removal and guiderail upgrades and bridge rehabilitation work thought the project limits.

Motorists are advised to watch closely for changing traffic conditions and to use caution driving through all construction zones.

All work on this $19.4 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101