PennDOT Issues Mid-May Update for Local Interchange Project

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided a mid-May update for its local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the week of May 16:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

During daylight hours , I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration that sees traffic in the left lane using the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and will be shifted onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When exiting the work zone, traffic on the shoulder will return to the travel lane and traffic from the crossover will rejoin I-80 eastbound in the left lane.

The contractor will implement intermittent closures of the crossover lane at mile marker 162 during daylight hours Tuesday, May 17, through Thursday, May 19. All traffic will be shifted onto the right shoulder of mainline I-80 eastbound while these closures are in place. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays.

Overnight Sunday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 18, a right (travel) lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane. Overnight hours are 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays.

Interstate 80 westbound:

The contractor will close both lanes on I-80 westbound at mile marker 163 at 7:00 PM Sunday, May 15. Traffic will be diverted onto the recently completed ramps during this period while the contractor sets beam overhangs on the westbound mainline. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

The contractor will restore the long-term configuration by 6:00 AM Monday, May 16. This long-term configuration sees two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

The contractor will implement intermittent lane closures Tuesday, May 17, through Thursday, May 19, during daylight hours at mile marker 163. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays.

On Route 26, flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

