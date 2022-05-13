Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Governor Newsom’s Revised 2022-23 Budget Plan

“Governor Newsom’s revised budget plan continues to prioritize and reflect California’s values – defending a woman’s right to choose, expanding access to health care for all Californians, and protecting the most vulnerable. The May Revision builds on previous efforts by making additional investments to support our most vulnerable communities and provide early interventions to address needs before they reach crisis levels.

“The May Revision further enhances the health and well-being of all Californians by building upon the significant investments made in 2021-22. The proposed investments will improve the state’s ability to serve the whole person, and advance the goal that health care, housing, and social needs are considered together, not solely through the lens of separate funding streams or programs. These proposals address the needs of those with serious mental illness, those who are justice-involved, immigrants, children, and aging populations and will improve the lives of all Californians, including our most vulnerable residents while simultaneously addressing underlying inequities in our society.

“As we move forward, beyond the 2022-23 Budget Year, we will leverage the multiyear investments made in the 2021 Budget Act and proposed in the Governor’s Budget and May Revision to further our vision of a Healthy California For All. To do so, we will fortify the foundations of programs that serve all Californians. Key initiatives over the next several years that will advance this effort include the implementation of CalAIM, the development of a behavioral health system for all children and youth, the development of a 21st Century public health system, and the build up of a health and human services workforce that will be able to meet the needs of all Californians.”

For more information, view the California Health & Human Services budget summary.

