Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s KCPD Funding Bill Sent to Governor

JEFFERSON CITY — In the final hours of the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed a pair of measures sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department. Senate Bill 678 increases the minimum budget threshold for the KCPD for the first time since the 1950s, while Senate Joint Resolution 38 puts a related question before voters.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, right, listens as Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith testifies regarding Senate Bill 678.

“I am grateful we passed these important reforms and forwarded them to the governor and voters,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Taken together, these two measures will prevent future efforts to defund the police in Kansas City and provide the KCPD with the resources it needs to keep our community safe.”

The Kansas City Police Department is under state control, with minimum funding levels set by statute. Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation increases the funding requirement for the KCPD from the current 20% of the city’s general revenue to 25% of general revenue. The legislation is a direct response to the KC City Council’s attempt to slash $42 million from KCPD funding in 2021.

