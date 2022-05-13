Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for May 13

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Joint Resolution 79, a resolution that would let Missouri voters decide on changes to initiative petitions; House Bill 2116, legislation that seeks to establish the “No Patient Left Alone Act”; House Bill 2909, which contains a new congressional redistricting map; and House Bill 2090, a measure that includes a one-time tax rebate for some Missourians.
