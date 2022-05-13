Senator John Rizzo’s Legislation to Help Bring 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City Passes Both Chambers, Heads to Governor’s Desk

Jefferson City — Legislation sponsored by Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, to help bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City, Missouri, has been approved by both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly with strong bipartisan support and is on its way to the governor’s desk for consideration.

If Kansas City, Missouri, is successful in its bid to become a 2026 host city for the FIFA World Cup, it is estimated to generate $695 million in economic activity for the Show-Me State.

“Kansas City would be an amazing place to host FIFA World Cup games in 2026, and we need to do everything we can to bring this $695 million economic win to Missouri,” said Sen. Rizzo. “Kansas City is already a world-class city, and I look forward to demonstrating its excellence to millions of soccer fans around the globe. I appreciate the support of the entire General Assembly for supporting this huge economic opportunity for our state.”

Under Senate Bill 652, if the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament is held in Jackson County, ticket sales would be exempt from sales taxes. The exemption of sales taxes on ticket purchases is a prerequisite for cities applying to be a FIFA World Cup host city.

ABOUT FIFA

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) It is the highest governing body of association soccer. Founded in 1904, FIFA is a nonprofit organization comprised of 211 national associations. It is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland. In 2022, FIFA suspended Russia from its organization and games.

