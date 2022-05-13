Submit Release
2022-05-13 12:08:48.177 Lottery Winner: 'I Won $3 Million!'

A Missouri Lottery player was shocked to find out she won $3 million on a “Big Riches” Scratchers game she purchased at Circle K, 2090 Craig Road, in St. Louis.  

The winner shared that she let her husband scratch off the ticket and when he told her they won, she didn’t believe him.  

“I still didn’t believe it until I looked at it,” she laughed.  

"Big Riches" is a $30 game with over $88.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes of $3 million and three $100,000 prizes.  The ticket can also be entered into players’ My Lottery® Players Club accounts for a chance to win in monthly “Scratch Big, Win Big” second-chance drawings.      In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.   

