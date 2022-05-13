2022-05-13 12:15:00.13 Woman Shocked After $3 Million Scratchers Win in Raytown

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player was surprised to find out she won $3 million on a “Millionaire Bucks” Scratchers game she purchased at Valero, 6509 Raytown Road, in Raytown.

It wasn’t until she made the appointment to claim her prize at the Lottery’s Kansas City Regional office that it began to sink in. 

“Oh my God. My life is about to change,” she said. 

"Millionaire Bucks" is a $30 game with over $102.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $3 million.  

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

