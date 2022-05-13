2022-05-13 12:21:24.863 Special Numbers Lead to $50,000 Powerball Prize

2022-05-13 12:21:24.863

A Missouri Lottery player who used numbers of personal significance won $50,000 in the April 25 Powerball drawing. The winner explained she used a special set of numbers when selecting her Powerball numbers to play. “Family members birthdates is what I mostly used,” she shared. She purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 4510 Northwest Gateway Drive, in Riverside.

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers on April 25 were 12, 18, 20, 39 and 61, with a Powerball number of 10.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Platte County won more than $11.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in Platte County received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.