Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,540 in the last 365 days.

2022-05-13 12:21:24.863 Special Numbers Lead to $50,000 Powerball Prize

2022-05-13 12:21:24.863

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player who used numbers of personal significance won $50,000 in the April 25 Powerball drawing. The winner explained she used a special set of numbers when selecting her Powerball numbers to play.     “Family members birthdates is what I mostly used,” she shared.   She purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 4510 Northwest Gateway Drive, in Riverside. 

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers on April 25 were 12, 18, 20, 39 and 61, with a Powerball number of 10. 

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Platte County won more than $11.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in Platte County received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.   

You just read:

2022-05-13 12:21:24.863 Special Numbers Lead to $50,000 Powerball Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.