2022-05-13 12:27:05.64 Lottery Winner: 'Third Time Must Be The Charm'

2022-05-13 12:27:05.64

A Missouri Lottery player who won $50,000 playing a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket said she was feeling lucky after winning smaller amounts on other games. “I thought, ‘third time must be the charm,’” she shared. The winning ticket was purchased at Ducky’s, 1901 East Mechanic St., in Harrisonville.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game that launched in January. It currently has over $284.8 million in unclaimed prizes, which includes 41 additional $50,000 prizes, 17 $1 million prizes and three top prizes of $5 million.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.