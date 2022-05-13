STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Hong Kong
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for
Hong Kong. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in July 2019. The regulatory date for the current release is April 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Energy Efficiency of Buildings: The Buildings Energy Efficiency Ordinance (Cap. 610) provides that developers or owners of certain new buildings, excluding non-common areas of industrial or residential properties, must ensure that the building’s key types of installations comply with the design standards of building energy codes. The applicable installations include air-conditioning, lighting, lifts and escalators, and electrical installations. The Ordinance entered into force in September 2012. It has been added to this protocol as a result of expanding the scope of coverage to include the energy efficiency of buildings and requirements related to energy audits.
This change impacts:
• Section 2.0 – General Environmental: New Subsection 3 – Energy Efficiency of Buildings has been added.
Dangerous Goods: All legislation regarding dangerous goods has been updated to align with international standards. These updates entered into force on 31 March 2022 (with a 24-month grace
period for enforcement) and include:
• Various amendments have been made to the Dangerous Goods (General) Ordinance (Cap. 295);
• The Dangerous Goods (Application and Exemption) Regulation 2012 (Cap. 295E) repealed and replaced the Dangerous Goods (Application and Exemption) Regulations (Cap. 295A);
• The Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation (Cap. 295G) repealed and replaced the Dangerous Goods
(General) Regulations (Cap. 295B);
• The Dangerous Goods (Shipping) Regulation 2012 (Cap. 295F) repealed and replaced the Dangerous Goods (Shipping) Regulations (Cap. 295C) (these regulations are beyond the scope of this protocol);
and
• The Code of Practice for Control of Dangerous Goods on Land has been published to provide guidance on the new and updated legislation.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
Table 4-1, “Substances and Chemical Constituents of Chemical Waste” has been updated as a result of amendments to Schedule 1 of the Waste Disposal (Chemical Waste) (General) Regulation (Cap. 354C).
The amendments update references to classes of dangerous goods as defined by the Dangerous Goods (Application and Exemption) Regulation 2012 (Cap. 295E).
Section 15.0 – Industrial Hygiene
Subsection 4 – Workplace Ventilation has been updated with two new audit paragraphs to incorporate the requirements from the Building (Ventilating Systems) Regulations (Cap. 123J).
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
