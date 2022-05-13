2022-05-13 12:42:58.613 Broken Washing Machine Leads Lottery Player to $100,000 Scratchers Win

Submit Release
In a lucky string of events, a broken washing machine led to a trip to the grocery store, which led to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers game.

The winner explained he had gone to the laundry mat after his washing machine stopped working and then decided to stop at Hy-Vee, 1720 Battlefield Road in Springfield, on his way home. It was there that he purchased the $5 Scratchers ticket in an attempt to scratch and match words within the game’s puzzles.

The player recalled not paying much attention to how many words he was actually scratching off, but he was in shock when he finally counted them all and realized he’d won $100,000.   “I just looked down at the prize legend,” he said. “Then I was like, ‘holy crap!”

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in Greene County, visit MOLottery.com.  

