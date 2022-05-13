2022-05-13 12:50:29.773 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Springfield

2022-05-13 12:50:29.773

A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the April 16 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at American Legion 639, 2660 S. Scenic Ave., in Springfield. The winner found himself in a state of disbelief after checking his ticket at a local store and finding out he’d won $50,000.

“I didn’t believe it,” he shared.

The winning numbers on April 16 were 15, 21, 32, 62 and 65, and the Powerball number was 26. The winning ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.

Players who purchased tickets in Greene County in FY21 won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in Greene County received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.