2022-05-13 12:51:41.777 $100,000 Scratchers Winner Planning Wedding and Honeymoon

2022-05-13 12:51:41.777

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player who won $100,000 on a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” ticket is now planning to pay off wedding and honeymoon expenses.

“It really couldn’t have come at a better time,” he shared. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 101 South Polk St., in Maysville.

“100,000 Prize Multiplier” is a $5 game that offers prizes ranging from $5 up to $100,000. This game has $7.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $100,000.

In FY21, players in DeKalb County won more than $1.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $140,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $160,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.