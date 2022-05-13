Maine DOE Update – May 13, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 05/27/2022 for participation in state assessments during the 2022 assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. The total demographic counts on the certification page only include your District Full Academic Year students. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2022 County Teachers of the Year today at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol Building. Governor Janet Mills joined Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year Kelsey Stoyanova, and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Shana Goodall to announce the new class of County Teachers of the Year. | More

Maine’s school nurses do essential work providing the daily care and support students depend on. And throughout the pandemic, school nurses have been on the frontlines providing the leadership and care essential to keeping our schools safe, healthy, and open. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Adult Education team recently brought together 23 educators from adult education programs across Maine at the UMA-Lewiston campus to celebrate their capstone presentations for Teaching Skills that Matter in Adult Education (TSTM). The event was the culmination of a 7-month TSTM training provided by Maine DOE’s Adult Education Team. | More

Are you interested in computer science professional development opportunities for your school? Maine’s 130th legislature, through a bill sponsored by Senator Pouliot, created a pilot grant program to provide funding for high-quality, teacher-developed or teacher-led professional development for PK-12 computer science pedagogy and content. | More

The deadline for submitting school initial lead water samples has been extended. Initial samples will be accepted between September 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Please join the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine School Safety Center for the first annual Maine School Safety Summit. Along with state-level partners from across Maine, the Maine School Safety Center and Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group (JJAG) are proud to invite you to this high level, diverse training opportunity catered specifically for school and district administrators, school resources officers, juvenile community corrections officers, and law enforcement that work directly with schools, in addition to school support staff such as school counselors, social workers, school nurses, and emergency planning and facilities school/district staff members. | More

The University of Maine Climate Change Institute and Summer University will host the first Climate Change Workshop for pre-K–12 educators this summer. “Climate Change Teaching Tools” is designed for educators to learn more about climate change and, in particular, how to bring this important subject area into the classroom in meaningful ways for students. | More

The University of Maine College of Education and Human Development, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education, will host the first University of Maine Educators Institute this summer. “Supporting Emotional and Behavioral Well-Being in School Communities: From Surviving to Thriving” will be a virtual event held June 22–23. | More

This summer, the University of New England is pleased to be able to offer Educator/Teacher workshops at our Biddeford, Maine, and Portland campuses, with limited options for online workshops as well. Educator/teacher workshops are free for licensed Maine teachers. Topics include Rockets, Underwater Robotics, Online Learning, Makerspaces, Multilingual Learners and more. UNE’s summer of inspiration at provides exciting workshops to reignite your passion for teaching after some challenging years. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here