Stunning Preserved Farm along the Musconetcong River in Morris County Going to Auction in June
Including two severable homesites, equestrian arenas, pastures, vineyard, and machine barns
Having sold nearly 20,000 acres of farms in NJ over the past decade, I can say this is one of the best we have ever represented.”WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of a +/- 142-acre preserved Long Valley Vineyard and Equestrian Farm located on Old Turnpike Road in the Long Valley Area of Washington Township, Morris County, New Jersey. The property will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
“Having sold nearly 20,000 acres of farms in NJ over the past decade, I can say this is one of the best we have ever represented.” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Its dramatic views, river access and natural beauty definitely put it in our top ten.”
This 142+/- acres of preserved farmland includes two severable 3+/- acre homesites, various farm buildings, and access to the Musconetcong River with underground irrigation piping. The property has multiple equestrian arenas including a large outdoor arena measuring 100 x 200ft, a smaller 100 x 120ft outdoor arena, and an indoor arena (80’ x 180’ x 16’) with ample lighting, geotextile fiber footing, viewing windows, and 6ft kick wall, as well as a 70ft round exercise pen and 70ft walker pen. The horse barn features ample space for portable 12 x 12ft stalls, tack and feed rooms, plus a 12 x 12 wash bay. The nine horse pastures, many with water outlets, include 12 x 12 and 12 x 24 run in sheds. There are also four (4) 14 x 96ft and two (2) 30 x 96ft greenhouses with fans and heaters. A three-bay insulated and heated mechanic shop comes equipped with two offices and an 18ft overhead door. The property also consists of a restored stone barn that features a wine tasting room with a wine bar and a beautifully exposed stone fireplace overlooking the vineyard. With convenient access to Routes 57 and 466, the farm is close to casual and formal dining, as well as shopping in Long Valley, Hackettstown.
Purchasers of the farm will acquire full ownership of The Long Valley Equestrian and Long Valley Vineyards, LLC businesses. The property is currently in farmland preservation. For the avid fisherman or outdoorsman, there is access to over 2,400’ of frontage on the Musconetcong River through state lands. Much of the adjoining lands are preserved as well ensuring the privacy and tranquility of the farm will never change.
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th and Sunday, June 5th. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
