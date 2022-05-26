Symbiosis LLC, In Talks To Open Second Location In Northern Virginia After Achieving Profitability In Q1 Of 2022
Symbiosis' new location will be at Tyson's Professional Center in ArlingtonWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbiosis LLC, having achieved maximum capacity in their downtown DC location at 1331 H St. NW, Washington, announced on April 1, 2022 that they are in talks with the owners of the Tysons Professional Center at 8320 Old Courthouse Road, VA 22182 for a second location in Virginia.
Symbiosis LLC provides “practice in a box” solutions for healthcare and medical practitioners with flexible medical coworking space, private practice digital marketing, and comprehensive operational support through their platform.
“Symbiosis finished 2021 on a very strong footing, and kept the trend going through Q1 of 2022 because of our sales and marketing team’s effort and diligence in connecting healthcare professionals with our “practice in a box” solutions which empowers healthcare practitioners to overcome the barriers to entry into private practice.” said Arun Mallikarjunan, CEO of Symbiosis, “We’re very confident and excited about expanding our community of like-minded, complementary private practices into Northern Virginia.”
Symbiosis opened its downtown location at 1331 H St. NW, Washington, DC, 20005, in 2017 and has grown to occupy nearly two stories of the building. The Symbiosis community has grown by 50% in 2021, their sales pipelines shows that the trend will continue. As of the end of April 2022, Symbiosis has a 6 month waitlist for its flagship package plan, “Practice Accelerator.” Symbiosis’ Practice Accelerator combines flexible private offices, fully integrated and managed clinic operational service solutions offered through their proprietary platform tailored to a private practice’s specific needs. Members of the Symbiosis community have spoken positively about their experience as well.
Dr. Ana-Maria Jaramillo, owner and operator of Voz Speech Therapy, one of a handful of fully bilingual speech therapy practices, signed onto Symbiosis’s Practice Accelerator in April of 2021. “Symbiosis came into my life when I most needed them and helped me turn my mobile speech therapy business into the thriving brick and mortar clinic of my dreams! From the initial stages of working together, communication with their medical billing team was clear and made the insurance credentialing process much smoother than anticipated. Everyone on the Symbiosis team is extremely knowledgeable and friendly, always willing to lend a helping hand or answer any questions that come up. Their goal is for all private practitioners to be successful and I truly feel their support everyday when I come to work.”
Dr. Richard McClendon, an internist with over 20 years of experience who signed on with Symbiosis’s Practice Accelerator says, “Symbiosis had made my dream of owning my own private practice a reality. I was worried about where to even begin, but Symbiosis Practice Accelerator streamlined the entire process for me and has allowed me to maintain my work life balance.”
Symbiosis' second location at 8320 Old Courthouse Road, VA 22182 will feature turnkey ready clinic space for outpatient healthcare and medical practices. The space will be flexible including scalable private offices, integrated clinic IT solutions, business services, and practice management solutions that can be tailored to a private practice’s specific needs and budget. Symbiosis provides all its locations with advanced IT infrastructure including fail safe Wi-Fi, advanced HIPAA compliant telecommunications, and email options. By providing all of the essential services a healthcare practice needs to open and operate private practices that are members of Symbiosis will be able to preserve capital and keep overhead to a minimum, while focusing on enhancing their core competencies.
About Symbiosis:
Symbiosis empowers healthcare professionals to open, operate and scale their own private practices by providing flexible clinic space options integrated with practice management services. Symbiosis provides smart solutions for private practices overcoming typical operating obstacles by combining workspace, technology infrastructure, business support, and professional services, leaving healthcare professionals free to concentrate on their core competencies while preserving capital. For more information, visit joinsymbiosis.com.
