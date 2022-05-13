Recruiting for Good Launch The Beauty Foodie Club to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow
The Beauty Foodie Club for sweet women in LA who love to help fund and support girl mentoring fashion venture #thebeautyfoodieclub www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact. Girls learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors The Beauty Foodie Club for sweet women in LA who love to help fund and support girl mentoring fashion venture.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Beauty Foodie Club for women in LA, who love to support girl ventures and make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're inviting 25 women to Join The Beauty Foodie Club in 2022; participate in our referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Enjoy Luxury Shopping for Good."
About
Exclusive members only Beauty Foodie Club for sweet women in LA who love to support Girls Design Tomorrow. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by making introductions to executives hiring professional staff. Club members earn luxury shopping rewards; and enjoy invite only beauty and dining parties. To learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
