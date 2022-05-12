2022-05-12 15:15:26.047 House Hunting Leads to $2M Scratchers Win

2022-05-12 15:15:26.047

A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $2 million top prize on a “Mega Cash Blast” Scratchers ticket while out searching for a new house. She purchased the $20 ticket during an impromptu stop at Zingers Mart, 5204 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, before heading home.

“This is just going to be more money for the down payment,” the winner excitedly shared.

The “Mega Cash Blast” game currently has more than $36.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including three $100,000 prizes and another $2 million top prize.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.