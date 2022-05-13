2022-05-13 11:31:28.76 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Lathrop

2022-05-13 11:31:28.76

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered the first of five $100,000 top prizes available in the “Fun 5s” game on a ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 515 Center St., in Lathrop.

“Fun 5s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $13.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including four other $100,000 top prizes. Since the game became available in April, players have won more than $3 million of the game’s offered prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players won more than $3 million in prizes sold at Clinton County retailers. Those retailers received more than $303,000 in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $521,000 in Lottery proceeds. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com