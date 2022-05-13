Submit Release
Schedule Update: Pavement Preservation Project Resumes on Route 283 in Lancaster County

Work set to begin June 5

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.43-mile pavement preservation project initially planned to resume May 23 on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County, will now begin Sunday, June 5.

Weather permitting, work will begin Sunday, June 5, and be completed by Thursday, June 23. Work will be performed nightly from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

The contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching, spall repairs and line painting through the project limits. 

This work is part of a pavement preservation project that consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, guide rail updates, and pavement marking updates from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge spanning Route 283.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project. 

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

