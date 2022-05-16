Alchemco Elevates Ed Easton to Director of Operations
Alchemco, a world leader in innovative and long-term concrete waterproofing systems, is proud to announce the promotion of Ed Easton to the role of Director of Operations. Easton has been with Alchemco for more than five years, previously serving as Director of Technical & Warranty, making him the ideal candidate to oversee the company's high-level operational needs.
Easton’s new responsibilities include broad oversight and leadership of Alchemco’s manufacturing, inventory control, material purchasing, global shipping and logistics, vendor relations, quality control and safety protocols. The U.S. Army veteran was the clear frontrunner to lead the company’s operational needs based on his success in his previous role and natural leadership abilities.
“Ed brings an incredibly strong foundation to the role of Director of Operations, and we look forward to seeing how he helps elevate our company to the next level,” said Alchemco CEO Mario Baggio. “He possesses a wealth of insight and expertise in both our products and the industries we serve, and we’re confident he will help Alchemco achieve even greater efficiencies and heightened customer service in this new capacity.”
Originally developed more than 45 years ago, Alchemco’s unique technology has positioned the company as the dominant world leader in long-term concrete waterproofing systems that protect for decades … not years. Its products have been proven to help building owners avoid ongoing maintenance issues and structural problems typical of concrete structures, such as corrosion, spalling and carbonation. Compared to competing products, Alchemco’s waterproofing systems help owners save on application labor as well as the volume of materials needed to waterproof a structure, while offering long-term protection.
Learn more about Alchemco online at https://www.alchemco.com. Company representatives are available to talk in detail about its waterproofing products at the June 15-17, 2022 Northeast Bridge Preservation Partnership (NEBPP) Annual Meeting in Harrisburg, Pa.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality concrete waterproofing systems, as well as a variety of cleaning and repair products. Its TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing System was voted ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete, BridgeDeck, CretePro, DuraTite and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR). The company’s biochemically-modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, leading to the company’s current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
