RFP: Behavioral Health Housing Inventory and Legislative Report

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit responses from entities interested in producing a report on the behavioral health and long-term care settings that provide services for individuals discharged from state psychiatric hospitals, in coordination with the Department of Social and Health Services, the Department of Health, and the Health Care Authority. The report must map the geographic location of each facility or residential setting, and it must highlight geographic gaps in service availability.

Download the RFP (PDF)