GÜDPHORIA Launches to Help Solve the Climate Crisis with the Regenerative Cultivation of the Hemp Plant

Fred Parent GÜDPHORIA Co-Founder and CEO

The Company is Embracing Blockchain Technology to address inequities and barriers for marginalized groups in Traditional Fundraising

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GÜDPHORIA is a new company dedicated to helping solve the climate crisis through the regenerative cultivation of the hemp plant. With over 15,000 acres of farmland to develop in Central Oregon, GÜDPHORIA is poised to become one of the largest hemp and biomass suppliers in the United States.

Through vertical integration and strategic partnerships, GÜDPHORIA envisions a farm and a space for research and innovation into the many uses of the hemp plant. The company is building a 10-acre test plot on its 15,000 acres to test various seeds and practices for long-term success.

“We are working with industry leaders in hemp seed genetics, regenerative soil practices, and precision agriculture to develop our ambitious goals in time to make a difference as a leader in the hemp industry,” said Fred Parent, Co-Founder, and CEO of GÜDPHORIA.

To help facilitate this journey, GÜDPHORIA is leveraging its current use of blockchain technology to launch digital art, an NFT titled "The Seed,” a digital representation of a real-life hemp seed built on the Ethereum blockchain. The funds raised from the NFT sale will support GÜDPHORIA in their real-world build-out.

“Blockchain is already a central piece of our business and selling the NFT first, as part of our fundraising efforts, was a logical step for us,” said Jessica Behal, Co-Founder of GÜDPHORIA.

The launch of The Seed commemorates the planting of their 10-acre test plot and the genesis of GUDPHORIA's agronomy development process. They are currently using 3D drone technology to map the entire property and collect data as the planting unfolds. They will work closely with advisors and experts to identify the best hemp seed varieties and conduct soil analysis to inform planting techniques. Blockchain technology will be part of this entire process; offering transparency and trust, especially for “The Seed” owners.

“The Seed” NFT is rare and collectible art being sold directly from us to NFT enthusiasts interested in supporting innovation that preserves natural resources,” said Parent. “GÜDPHORIA has big plans, and by supporting this project, participants who purchase ”The Seed” NFT will own a collectible that is symbolic of the future,” he added.

The core attributes of GÜDPHORIA’s NFT give it unique value and categorically separate them from other types of assets. These properties include being verifiably indivisible, with a limited supply of 5,555 tokens. “The Seed” is currently available on GÜDPHORIA’s mint site. Secondary sales may be placed on either OpenSea or Rarible, where the project's smart contracts will be honored.

Understanding that NFT transactions have an environmental impact, GÜDPHORIA aims to prove that NFT projects can not only be financially beneficial but can lead the charge with a truly carbon-negative footprint.

GÜDPHORIA has launched a Discord with details about the project and exclusive content. Join the Discord https://discord.com/invite/gudphoria.

About GÜDPHORIA

GÜDPHORIA is dedicated to helping solve the climate crisis through the regenerative cultivation of the hemp plant. We aim to offer transparency within the hemp community - with plans to share our hemp movement along the blockchain from seed to sale. We have developed methods that will allow us to use the newest, cutting-edge technology to refine and scale ancient agricultural practices. Visionary Co-Founders Fred Parent and Jessica Behal seek to de-stigmatize the hemp plant from its dark and erroneous history, elevating hemp to its rightful place as a biodegradable, sustainable crop that gives back to the land and our global community. GÜDPHORIA is also at the forefront of a revolution, seeking socially-conscious success to educate and elevate women and people of color in the hemp industry.