Patching Project Next Week on Bloom Road in Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Route 2008 (Bloom Road) between Route 2005 (Kaseville Road) and Academy Avenue in Mahoning Township, Montour County, for maintenance work.

Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be patching on Bloom Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM and is weather permitting.

Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions controlled by flaggers where work is being performed. Motorists should consider using alternate routes.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

