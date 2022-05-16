Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® Unveil First-ever Consumer Ad Campaign

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® launched their first-ever consumer ad campaign, Only A REALTOR®, which showcases the key and personal moments of working with a REALTOR®. The campaign connects the relationship between consumers and REALTORS® and portrays why REALTORS® are the trusted source when buying or selling a home.

“The campaign tagline 'Any agent can help you buy or sell a home, but Only A REALTOR® can do this' speaks to the fact that REALTORS® are experts who are members of the National Association of REALTORS®. The difference isn't just expertise; they adhere to a Code of Ethics that guides them,” said Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® President Carlos A. Melendez.

The campaign launched on May 16th, 2022 and is broken down into 30, 15, 10 and 6-second spots and will air on cable television, digital apps, social media platforms, and branded content outlets. The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® teamed up with award-winning Orlando-based ad agency &Barr.

“Before we created this campaign, we spoke with REALTORS® to hear their stories, and we felt their empathy and authenticity around the deep connections they create with the people and families they’ve helped experience the American Dream of buying a home,” says &Barr Creative Director and Vice President Christian Wojciechowski. “This campaign showcases how there is no substitute for a REALTOR® and no benefit worth the sacrifice of not having a REALTOR®. They become part of your family, and their role is not a transaction but to invest themselves in relationships that connect people with their dreams.”

The campaign uses a real-life emotional connection and cinematography to reveal that during the most significant transaction in someone's life, REALTORS® are always by their side. From new home buyers to large family game nights, Only A REALTOR® can place you in your perfect dream home. The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® hired Indie Atlantic Films to shoot and direct these ad spots. Indie Atlantic is a production company made up of creative filmmakers based in Lakeland, FL; they thrive on quality production and beautiful storytelling.

"REALTORS® do so much more than facilitate the home buying and selling process. They are there to coach you through the emotional and personal issues that are involved as well. Our campaign showcases this important aspect because every transaction is a unique consumer experience,” said Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®, Chief Executive Officer Dionna Hall.

The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®, alongside their subsidiary powerhouse, BeachesMLS, continue to offer their members unique benefits as they service the South Florida market. The campaign goal is to have ads run that target consumers that may be in the market to buy or sell. The campaign's success will be measured by traffic & engagement as well as a sense of REALTOR® Pride from the members of the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®.



Watch Only A REALTOR® TV Spots

30-Second Spot - Countdown - OnlyARealtor.com

30-Second Spot - Game Night - OnlyARealtor.com

About &Barr

&Barr is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency providing integrated services, including branding; creative; public relations; account service; social media; and traditional and digital media and analytics. The agency serves a diverse roster of national and international brands, including AAA, Badcock Home Furniture &more, Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism, New York Life Investments, Sonny’s BBQ, the YMCA of Central Florida and Sodexo North America, among others. Celebrating its 65th year in business, &Barr’s headquarters is located on Lake Eola in the heart of downtown Orlando, FL, & the company is proud to be a locally founded, multi-generational, family-owned, independent agency.

About Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®

South Florida’s premier REALTOR® association, equipping 40,000 REALTORS® to sell real estate in South Florida. As the third largest local association in the nation, we empower our members to discover career growth and fulfillment as leaders and influencers in our industry and community.