KENTUCKY TREE FARMER EARNS HIGH PRAISE, CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR NEW BOOK, ECHO RIDGE
In Echo Ridge, Kentucky native Charles D. Williams delivers an extraordinary selection of haikuNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky native, celebrated tree farmer, and Kentucky Master of Haiku Charles D. Williams has earned raves for his latest work, Echo Ridge.
An extraordinary new volume of verse, Echo Ridge is written in the form of haiku—a Japanese poem of seventeen syllables, written in three lines of five syllables, seven syllables, and five syllables and usually involving observance and reverence of nature and season. In Echo Ridge, Williams, who has drawn comparisons to venerable poet Wendell Berry for his connection to language and nature, has crafted a quietly powerful meditation on the beauty, majesty, splendor of Kentucky’s magnificent farmland.
Echo Ridge has earned high critical acclaim:
“Echo Ridge is fairly unassuming both in size and appearance, but don't let that fool you. This modest book is filled with brief yet brilliant poetry, evocative language and stunning visual imagery.”
--Mindy Ojas, Reading for Sanity Book Reviews
“Williams, a Kentucky native son and poet, has mastered the fine art of haiku, presenting journal entries that reflect on nature, the seasons, and life in Kentucky. From forests to farms, Charles Dowling Williams creates and captures
evocative landscapes.”
--Midwest Book Review
“Inspiring. Williams' sincere and penetrating words...produce brilliant snapshots of time, place, season, and nature.”
– Bookpleasures
“Captures intense imagery that is compellingly steeped in rural Kentucky.”
--Diane Donovan, Donovan’s Bookshelf
“Williams’ brilliant use of words captures the magnificence of nature.’ Some haikus are melancholy, especially for a farmer who has to deal with a bleak and somewhat desolate year, while others are a look at some of the most beautifully stunning moments in time that leave the reader awestruck. Even something as simplistic as a January sunrise in Kentucky will leave you breathless.”
--Reader Views
A slim volume gleaned from journal entries, Echo Ridge invites readers to come alongside for a year-long meditation on time, place, seasons, nature and verse. Delivered with an intensity that belies their short form, the selections that comprise Echo Ridge capture wonder, spectacle, beauty, power, joy, melancholy, the passage of time, and the spaces where past and present intersect. Beautifully written and exquisitely crafted, Echo Ridge is a powerful, poignant, and evocative collection to be savored. These moving haiku, rendered by Williams’ capable hand, spring to life from within the pages of this exquisite book.
Charles D. Williams is a Kentucky native, a graduate of The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, Duke University, and the University of Kentucky College of Law. Williams has practiced law in Kentucky since 1979. He has earned numerous accolades and recognition for his work as a tree farmer. Named Kentucky Tree Farmer of the Year, Williams has also been awarded the Aldo Leopold Conservation Award for conservation stewardship, and the Central Region Tree Farmer of the Year, a prestigious honor spanning 13 states. Williams is the author of two previous haiku volumes, Seasons at West Wind Farm and The Green Roar of Zen (both published by West Virginia University School of Law in 2016, and 2018, respectively).
Echo Ridge is available through major online retailers. Echo Ridge may also be ordered directly from the publisher. For order inquiries, please contact kytreefarm@yahoo.com. Members of the news media wishing to request additional information about Echo Ridge or Charles D. Williams are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by email: maryglenn@maryglenn.com.
