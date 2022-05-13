MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

TO: Tom Berger Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: May 13, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Peace Officers Memorial Day honors the lives of local, state, and federal officers who have died or become disabled in the line of duty. On May 15, we pay tribute to these officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the safety and freedoms of Floridians. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to recognize the officers who served on the front lines and show appreciation for those who continue to battle against crime. We will never forget the enduring legacy of law enforcement heroes.

To honor and show gratitude for their service and sacrifice, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunset today until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

To view the Police Week proclamation, click here.

###