Award Winning Artist Volunteers At Tennessee Prisons

HENNING – Volunteers play a crucial role in helping incarcerated men and women turn their lives around. That is why Memphis-based rap artist Patrick Houston plans to spend his time volunteering inside Tennessee prisons. Houston, also known as Project Pat, is part of the Academy-Award winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia. He recently visited the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) and the Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center in Henning where he announced plans to become a regular volunteer.

Houston visited several housing units at the facilities to discuss his faith, his past and his new non-profit foundation, which works to give back to the community. “You’re the ones doing the time. Y’all are like me. I’m a felon too. We have more to lose when we get out and try to get our lives back on track. But always remember, the only person that can control your life, is you. You have to be the one to make that decision to be better,” said Houston.

Houston was himself incarcerated several years ago and has now made it his mission to inspire other incarcerated individuals.

For more information on becoming a volunteer with the Tennessee Department of Correction, visit our website at TDOC Volunteer Opportunities.