MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - May 2022 : A Glimpse into the Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Surpassing all expectations, breakthroughs in technologies expected over a decade later have arrived now & are inching closer to becoming mainstays. The quantum leap in innovations & industry applications around the world has warranted an immediate need for transformation of workflows to avoid being left behind.
"20 is the New 80"
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of the revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization of the globe progresses.
Automation, AI & the intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events this MAY.
1. MARKETSANDMARKETS EV INFRASTRUCTURE CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date: 24th May 2022
Time: 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Fast charging stations are the need of the hour. Key developments in this area?
How can an extensive network be built to increases accessibility for end users?
• What steps can be taken to build an integrated infrastructure for Electric Cars &
Commercial Vehicles?
• Strategies to increase the role of renewable energy in EV charging infrastructure.
• Wireless charging could potentially be the most lucrative technology for EV charging?
How quickly will it impact & help transform the EV ecosystem?
• The roadmap to standardization of key components & the possible integration of AI & usability of smart grids with EV charging stations.
Confirmed Speaker Panel:
• Amy Dobrikova, VP of Fleet Solutions, BlinkCharging
• Kyle Williams, Head of EV & ESS Services, Pearce Renewables
• Vincent Halma, Senior VP, Regional Head North America, SSI SCHAFER
2. MARKETSANDMARKETS COATINGS AND ADHESIVES TECHNOLOGY CRYSTALL BALL EVENT
Date: 23rd May 2022
Time: 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Coatings & adhesives are predominantly used in the automotive industry. Will the increase in adoption of electric vehicle and autonomous cars will
create revenue for smart coatings and hybrid adhesives by 2025?
• The automotive industry expects greater needs for advanced coating technologies especially for autonomous cars. Will the shift from conventional ICE
(Internal Combustion Engines) vehicles to autonomous cars is expected to create a new revenue for coatings manufacturers by 2030?
• In what respect will the manufacturing capabilities aided by Electric vehicle drive the competitive advantage? Does the integration of components
such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor within the entire product lifecycle will be an opportunity for smart coatings
and adhesive market?
• Due to Covid-19, there has been a steep demand for antimicrobial coatings in architectural and industrial applications. Will this demand maintain its
momentum post-covid situation? Which are the potential new application areas that are yet to be tapped in the market?
• As the coating formulations become more complex, with the addition of responsive specific performance additives, the complexities in the formulation,
application, storage, and transportation increase. How much of these factors prove to be a deterrent in the sales of these coatings? Do these factors
reduce the rate of adoption by the end users?
Confirmed Speaker Panel:
• Peter Van Aken, Marketing Director Paints & Coatings, Arxada
• Sebastian Pordomingo, Global Product Marketing Director, Packaging Coatings, AkzoNobel
3. MARKETSANDMARKETS FOOD SAFETY TESTING CRYSTALL BALL EVENT
Date: 30th May 2022
Time: 10AM EST
Key Highlights & Takeaways:
• Which are the emerging use cases within food safety testing? Which are the most crucial use cases beyond monitoring technologies?
• How can companies leverage new technology for demand generation & customer engagement in post covid era in Food safety testing?
• What could be the key food safety testing specific strategies for market access & coverage?
• How are food safety testing service providers addressing the regulatory challenge in Europe and North America?
• How can the users’ concerns be addressed to accelerate the mainstream deployment of the technology?
• How are start-ups planning to fulfill the unmet needs and growing demand for Food safety testing in the future?
Confirmed Speaker Panel:
• Kenneth Cote, Vice President - Food, SGS, North America
• Sonny Brar, Vice President (Health, Safety and QA), Fiera Foods
EXPLORE THE ENTIRE UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS - https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/crystal-ball-events
