Join the We Level Up treatment center in Celebrating May's Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month

What is Borderline Personality Month?
Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a mental illness that is characterized by difficulties in regulating emotions, impulsive and risky behavior, and distorted views of self and others. Despite its high prevalence, BPD is often misunderstood and stigmatized. In May 2007, the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder (NEABPD) organized hearings before congress to educate legislators about the realities of BPD and began to formulate what is now Borderline Personality Month. A year later, in April 2008, the U.S. House of Representatives declared May as Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month. This designation helps to raise awareness of the disorder and reduce stigma. However, much work still needs to be done to fully support those who suffer from BPD.
In many ways, we have all been impacted by BPD. Many people, in times of great distress, can feel hopeless and even alone. That's why we encourage others to help connect the millions of people out there that deserve our community's hope and support. Join the We Level Up treatment center by educating others and bringing awareness to Borderline Personality Month.
Borderline Personality Disorder is one of the most stigmatized mental illnesses. People living with BPD are often seen as "crazy" or "dangerous" and are often treated with fear or avoidance. We must bring this diagnosis to ut of the darkness into the light. Individuals and families living with BPD deserve accurate information and should not be made to feel ashamed or embarrassed. We must all advocate dispelling the myths and misconceptions about borderline personality disorder. Only then can we reduce the stigma and provide those suffering from this illness with the help and support they need.
Each year, the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder (NEABPD) publishes a blog called “A Post a Day in May” to help people learn more about BPD and promote recovery. NEABPD is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, training, and support to individuals with BPD, their families, and the professionals who treat them. Borderline personality disorder awareness month is important because it helps people learn about the condition and understand that recovery is possible. There is hope and there are people who care.
There are nine symptoms commonly associated with BPD. They are frantic efforts to avoid abandonment, patterns of intense and unstable relationships with friends and family, impulsive and risky behaviors, substance abuse, reckless driving, binge eating, spending sprees, and gambling. If you or someone you know exhibits these symptoms, it is important to seek professional help. Left untreated, BPD can lead to serious problems including self-harm, attempted suicide, and successful suicide. However, with proper treatment, people with BPD can lead healthy and fulfilling lives.
It's rare to see all the symptoms of borderline personality disorder (BPD) in one person, which can make diagnosis tricky. However, some common symptoms include distorted and unstable self-image, intense mood swings, chronic feelings of emptiness, inappropriate and uncontrollable anger, and dissociative feelings. People with BPD often also engage in suicidal and self-harming behavior as a way to cope with their intense emotions. If you or someone you know is exhibiting these symptoms, it's important to seek professional help.
Talk therapy is the first-line treatment for BPD, and evidence indicates that Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Mentalization-Based Therapy (MBT) are all effective in treating the disorder. Medications can also be prescribed to help people with BPD manage their symptoms, although there are no known medications specifically designed to treat BPD.
In addition to professional treatment, peer and family support can also be helpful for people with BPD. Connecting with others who understand what you're going through can provide much-needed validation and support. If you have BPD, know that you are not alone and there is hope for recovery.
When seeking professional help for Borderline Personality Disorder, it’s critical to find a therapist with experience treating BPD. Any therapist you consider should be fully licensed and accredited. Stated Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment center network.
Licensure and accreditation for qualified therapists should be easy to find. The last criteria for finding the right therapist is totally subjective: people seeking therapy should always trust their instincts. If the connection feels right, then trust that. If it doesn’t, keep looking until you find someone whom you feel comfortable with.
During BPD Awareness Month, individuals learn risk characteristics and caution signs for mental health and addiction concerns. Education and information along with strategies on how to help someone in trouble and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help are available. Learn more about dual diagnosis treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Call us today!
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for BPD mental health, addiction, and dual diagnosis treatment. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, call us.
