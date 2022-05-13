Hiker Suffers Medical Issue at Monadnock State Park

CONTACT: Lt. William Boudreau (603) 271-3361 May 13, 2022

Jaffrey, NH – On Thursday, May 12, at approximately 1:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were contacted by Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid Dispatch regarding a hiker who was suffering a medical emergency at Monadnock State Park. Jerome Janisko, 82, of Holliston, MA lost consciousness and hit his head while hiking with his wife on the Old Half Way House Trail at approximately 12:45 p.m. Good Samaritans stopped to help Janisko and were able to provide GPS coordinates to first responders.

The team of good Samaritans, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Rangers, Conservation Officers, and paramedics from the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance located Janisko .2 miles from the Old Toll Road. Paramedics were able to improve Janisko’s condition to the point that he was able to walk out, with assistance, to the waiting Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance. At 4:00 p.m., Janisko was transported to the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for further evaluation. Conservation Officers would like to thank the three Good Samaritans that called for help and stopped to assist. This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Having appropriate gear aides in safety. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.