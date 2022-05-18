Acuity Trading announces two new hires to meet growing retail trade opportunities

Tyra Thompson joins Acuity Trading Matthew Warner joins Acuity Trading

We’re delighted to welcome Matthew Warner into a New Business Development role and Tyra Thompson as Account Manager. They are joining the London sales team.

Matthew and Tyra have a huge amount of experience to offer, and we’re excited to welcome them into the Acuity family. ” — Andrew Lane CEO Acuity Trading

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Warner developed his strong account management skills and closing ability through what he calls his “customer-sensitive and profit-driven” approach, honed after 14 successful years selling hardware, software and financial solutions with Enterprise, SMB. His years of unique practical experience as a vendor, distributor, and reseller is complimented by Matthew’s PRINCE2 Certification from the London Mathematical Society and personal interests in blockchain and travel, both of which will serve him well for securing new accounts with Acuity Trading.

Matthew Warner is looking forward to introducing clients to innovative and market-leading products that will help them achieve their goals:

“After what’s been a difficult couple of years for so many companies, I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to join Acuity Trading and I look forward to adding value to Acuity’s current and future clients in achieving their objectives using Acuity’s great range of products. Acuity’s focus on innovation, their rapid growth and their ambitious plans for the future have really impressed me.”

Tyra Thompson joins us with five years’ experience as an Account Manager and Account Executive for companies including Incisive Media, Address Intelligence, and CCT Venues. Tyra has an additional five years’ experience in events management positions, where she initially mastered her craft of pitching marketing strategies, meeting business targets, engaging in data-driven analysis, and building strong relationships with clients and consumers alike.

Her Honours BA in Events Management and natural professionalism lend themselves well to

the responsibilities of her new role. As an Acuity Trading Account Manager,she will be responsible for the onboarding process and helping our clients to achieve their objectives from our tools and data.

Tyra Thompson is looking forward to new opportunities in her new role:

"I'm really excited to be joining Acuity Trading as the business is achieving such rapid growth. I am looking forward to getting stuck in and building relationships with our clientele alongside expanding my knowledge of the market at a company that continues to be an industry leader."

Matthew and Tyra join a team of passionate Acuity Trading experts based in our London office. Acuity Trading Ltd. is a rapidly expanding fintech company with operations in the UK and Spain and with a global client base.

Acuity congratulates the pair for securing these competitive positions and looks forward to their journey ahead.

Andrew Lane, CEO at Acuity Trading says;

‘I’m delighted that we have been able to attract two candidates with such valuable experience to join our London-based team. Matthew and Tyra have a huge amount of experience to offer, and we’re excited to welcome them into the Acuity family. We have some exciting plans ahead and we are delighted that they will be sharing this exciting journey with us.

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha-generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experiences. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT/5, plug and play widgets and third-party automation services.

