Marketing integration and premium trading signals seal deal between Vantage and Signal Centre

Award-winning, multi-asset broker Vantage has signed a new partnership with professional trading signals provider Signal Centre.

I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Signal Centre in offering our clients an even more optimal trading experience with new trading opportunities.” — Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, multi-asset broker Vantage has signed a new partnership with professional trading signals provider Signal Centre.

This new partnership will see daily trade ideas, produced by experienced analysts and market professionals, delivered directly to Vantage’s clients through a new Hubspot integration and Signal Centre’s dedicated Telegram service.

With clear entry and exit points, key target levels and transparent strategies this new product offering is well aligned with Vantage’s objectives to provide simple and intuitive trading tools to their clients to deliver a market-leading trading experience.

The signals will be available in 8 languages including Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and English and across all asset classes, including single stocks and are displayed using powerful visualisations that clearly guide traders through the decision-making process.

Steve O’Hare, CEO Signal Centre, comments;

“Vantage is a recognised name in the forex trading market, delivering a transparent trading experience and highly personal service to their clients across 172 countries. Being authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Signal Centre is well aligned with the values of Vantage. It was an exciting development to integrate our signals with Hubspot and we look forward to expanding our support to help Vantage’s clients in their trading journey.”

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage says;

"I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Signal Centre in offering our clients an even more optimal trading experience with new trading opportunities. Our traders are always looking to be one step ahead of their peers, and are always on the hunt for more sources of analysis, more investment opportunities and better risk management. This is a strategic move for Vantage, and we look forward to seeing Signal Centre becoming a popular analysis tool for our global clients”.

Vantage is the most recent broker to integrate Signal Centre’s products following the acquisition by Acuity Trading in 2021; taking advantage of the enhanced AI technology, design, multiple languages and delivery channels including MT4/5, email and Telegram. Signal Centre’s products are also available to Vantage Plus clients.

Singal Centre and Acuity Trading solutions can also be integrated across marketing platforms including MetaQuotes, Marketo, Salesforce Pardot, Solitics, SharpSpring, blueshift and more.