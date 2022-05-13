AboveBoard Earns Seat on Angeles Investors Top 100 US Startups with Hispanic DNA List
-- Newly-funded executive search startup wins coveted award for dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community --NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AboveBoard, the only inclusive platform for executive placement that is increasing representation of underrepresented groups on boards and at the C-suite/VP level, today announced it has earned a seat on the Angeles 100 Awards list that Angeles Investors, the investment community on a mission to find, fund, and grow the most promising startup ventures, curates.
The Angeles 100 is not a ranked list, but rather a collection of inspiring venture-backed startups driving innovation. These startups will have built, or are building, great companies of the exact kind Angeles supports and invests in. This year's honorees exemplify how startup founders drive the business forward and set their organizations up for success.
“The goal of AboveBoard is to help companies access and attract underrepresented talent–it’s that simple,” said Lucinda Duncalfe CEO and Founder at AboveBoard. “I am thrilled to see that in addition to our newly announced $6M seed round, we are already receiving recognition from the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing to watch Hispanic and Latinx individuals earn seats on boards and the C-Suite.”
Nominations for the Angeles 100 are solicited from Angeles members, partners, and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments and their ability to raise funding for their startup venture. Angeles 100 awardees will be recognized during the 2022 Angeles Investors Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards Celebration on May 12, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. To participate in the event, please register here.
ABOUT ABOVEBOARD
AboveBoard is an inclusive community for executive hiring. We expand access for underrepresented executives to pursue board and executive openings confidentially, removing the barriers inherent in the traditional search process. AboveBoard also extends companies’ reach to increase diversity while decreasing cost. The company launched in October 2020 and over 1,000 companies have already used the platform to connect with our 30,000+ members. To learn more, visit www.aboveboard.com.
