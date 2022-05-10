ABOVEBOARD RAISES $6 MILLION IN SEED FUNDING TO DISRUPT EXECUTIVE RECRUITING
– Leading Recruiting Startup Closes Round to Bring Executives from Underrepresented Groups to the C-Suite –NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AboveBoard, the only inclusive platform for executive placement that is increasing representation of underrepresented groups on boards and at the C-suite/VP level, today announced its $6m in seed funding, bringing its funding to date to $9M. AboveBoard received the $6M in funds from its sister company, True.
AboveBoard enables companies to achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) goals at the executive level by opening up access to its community of 30,000 approved members. AboveBoard’s approach expands a company’s reach beyond existing networks to include qualified executives who come from predominantly underrepresented groups.
“In partnership with AboveBoard, companies can move beyond performative DEI statements to impact: to actually build more diverse teams,” said Lucinda Duncalfe CEO and Founder at AboveBoard. “We help companies access and attract underrepresented talent–it’s that simple.”
AboveBoard is living its mission. Two-thirds of the employees are women, a third are LGBTQ+, 39% are Black, 17% are Hispanic/Latinx, and the leadership team is diverse – 75% of the company’s board of directors are members of underrepresented groups.
"We are deeply committed to AboveBoard’s success, and we are excited to help transform an industry where access to opportunities can be limited, even for the best candidates," said True co-CEO and co-founder Brad Stadler. "AboveBoard is perfectly positioned to change the face of leadership by disrupting hiring practices that can preserve the status quo.”
ABOUT ABOVEBOARD
AboveBoard is an inclusive community for executive hiring. We expand access for underrepresented executives to pursue board and executive openings confidentially, removing the barriers inherent in the traditional search process. AboveBoard also extends companies’ reach to increase diversity while decreasing cost. The company launched in October 2020 and over 1,000 companies have already used the platform to connect with our 30,000+ members. To learn more, visit www.aboveboard.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Fraser
info@aboveboard.com
650.743.0660
Sarah Fraser
AboveBoard
+1 6507430660
email us here