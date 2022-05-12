Mayor Bowser Encourages DC Residents to Apply for Jobs at Upcoming SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced that the District is seeking DC residents for referral to work at the upcoming SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL, taking place June 17-19. In April, the founder of the festival, Pharrell Williams announced with Mayor Muriel Bowser that the annual 3-day concert will be held in the District from June 17-19 on Independence Avenue, SW. Residents interested in working the festival are encouraged to apply at does.dc.gov.

“It is important to us that DC residents feel the benefits of bringing this festival to DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “DC is open, and we know that more events means more jobs and opportunity for DC residents. Earlier today, we announced 700 jobs at DPR for the summer, now we have more summer opportunities with these jobs. So, for any Washingtonian trying to find a job for the summer, we want to help you get connected to one.”

Candidates are needed to support both set up for the event as well as onsite logistics during the actual event. Work will be available on all shifts (24 hours) leading up to the event and shortly thereafter. Additional details regarding the total hours of work for each position will be provided to selected candidates as we get closer to the event. If you are interested in working at the event please register today. Selected candidates will be invited to participate in an upcoming information session to learn more about roles, responsibilities and next steps. “Supporting the employability of local residents is a priority for the District, and working the festival is a great opportunity for DC residents to benefit from this highly anticipated event,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are acutely aware of the healthy economic cycle that comes when businesses hire locally -- our neighborhoods thrive, our economy stabilizes, and our communities are engaged.” People interested in applying should visit does.dc.gov/page/something-water-2022-festival. For more information about the festival, visit somethinginthewater.com. The Department of Employment Services (DOES) is the District’s lead labor, workforce development agency, and is responsible for providing District residents with critical employment readiness and job training services. To learn more about apprenticeships, programs and services offered at DOES, visit does.dc.gov or es.does.dc.gov.