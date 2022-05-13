Vietnamese flowers gain foothold in Japan

VIETNAM, May 13 - A flower stall at AEON Mall Makuhari supermarket in Chiba, Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo: Đào Thanh Tùng

TOKYO — Many Vietnamese flowers are gaining a foothold in the Japanese market, proving popular among local consumers.

Japan remains one of the important flower import markets of Việt Nam.

Kaori Sato, head of the crop products division of the corporate retail group AEON, said about 40 per cent of the flowers on sale in AEON Mall Makuhari in Chiba prefecture are imported.

Hiroshi Yamasaki, an office worker in Tokyo, said he often buys flowers to give to relatives and friends. He especially likes Vietnamese flowers because they are fresh and beautiful.

The latest statistics from the Japan Customs show that Japan spent 65.3 billion yen (US$528 million) on importing flowers last year, including $45 million on imports from Việt Nam, or 8.52 per cent of the total, ranking Việt Nam the fourth among countries and territories exporting flowers to the Asian country.

Việt Nam’s flower export turnover hit $61.8 million in 2021, posting a year-on-year increase of 27 per cent.

According to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Japan, the Asian country mainly imports carnations, chrysanthemums, lilies, orchids and roses from Việt Nam.

Although Việt Nam's market share in the Japanese flower market has grown rapidly recently, economic experts said that the potential for Vietnamese flowers in this market remains large.

Sato said that there is significant room for Việt Nam to further expand its flower export to Japan.

Vietnamese flower growers and exporters should pay special attention to ensuring the quality of flowers in accordance with their commitments to Japanese partners and strictly abiding by Japan’s regulations on plant quarantine and using chemicals to preserve or colour flowers, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Tạ Đức Minh. — VNS